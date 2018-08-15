Welcome to The Breakdown, where each week, Neha Joy brings the chyron to the water cooler with quick dives into the essential corners of the 24-hour news cycle. Featuring conversations with writers and editors from TIME, Fortune, Money and Sports Illustrated, here is everything you need to know to stay on top of the national conversation.

This week on “The Breakdown” episode 16: TIME looks at the devastating fires ravaging California, Sports Illustrated explores which states will be ready for legal sports betting in time for the NFL season, Fortune examines L’oreal’s investment in AR, and MONEY writer Kaitlin Mulhere weighs in on the public versus private university divide.