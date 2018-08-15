More than 20 people are suffering from drug overdoses Wednesday in New Haven, Conn., according to city emergency officials.

A total of 15 people overdosed on the New Haven Green starting Wednesday morning, authorities said at a press conference. Officials had received three more reports of overdoses by the time the news conference ended on Wednesday. New Haven fire chief John Alston told NBC Connecticut more than 20 overdose cases have been reported citywide.

Alston said responders received calls just after 8 a.m. reporting multiple individuals experiencing overdose symptoms, including unconsciousness, vomiting and nausea. After responding to six reports, Alston said he realized it was a “multi-casualty” incident.

Alston said initial reports indicate people overdosed on K2, a synthetic marijuana that contains a variety of chemicals and has been linked to prior large-scale overdoses. It’s unclear whether all the patients took the same drug or what exactly it contained. Patients were taken to the Yale-New Haven Hospital and the Hospital of Saint Raphael.

EMS medical director Sandy Bogucki said it’s possible the drug was laced with PCP.

“We heard from people on the green this morning that it potentially included PCP,” she said at the news conference. “Some of the reactions of the patients in the emergency department would suggest that there’s an opioid involved as well.”

Those transferred to the hospital have responded well to high doses of narcan — a brand name for the drug naloxone, which reverses the effects of opioid overdoses — after smaller doses administered on the green had no effect, Bogucki said.

New Haven city officials ended the press conference Wednesday to respond to another report of an overdose.

The New Haven Fire Department did not immediately comment.