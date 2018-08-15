Colorado Police Searching for 'Endangered Missing' Pregnant Mom and 2 Daughters

Police in Colorado have issued an “endangered missing” alert for a pregnant mother and her two young daughters after they disappeared this week.

Shannan Watts, 34, and her daughters Celeste, 3, and Bella, 4, were last seen on Monday in Fredrick, Colorado – which is about 30 miles north of Denver.

Watts is 15 weeks pregnant. Police have not said whether foul play is suspected in the disappearance. Police have also not released details on where Watts and her daughters were last seen.

Chris Watts, Shannan’s husband and father of Bella and Celeste, told 9News he is traumatized by the disappearance and is hoping for their safe return.

“I’m just hoping right now that she’s somewhere safe,” he told local reporters. “Like, this house is not the same. Last night was traumatic. Last night was – I can’t really stay in this house again with nobody here.”

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an “endangered missing” alert for the three on Tuesday.

CBI describes Watts as 5-foot-5 and 148 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. Four-year-old Bella is 3-foot-6 and weighs 40 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. Three-year-old Celeste is 3-feet tall and weighs 37 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.