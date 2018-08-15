Red Tide Is Killing Marine Life and Scaring Away Tourists in Florida. Here's What to Know About It

Tourists and residents alike have been chased away from Florida’s famous beaches by an ominous-sounding ecological occurrence: red tide.

Florida sees red tide — an algae outbreak that can kill marine life and sicken humans — nearly every year, but the current flare-up has become severe enough to warrant a state of emergency declaration from Florida Gov. Rick Scott. Here’s what to know about red tide in Florida.

What is red tide?

The naturally and frequently occurring marine phenomenon is caused by an influx of microscopic algae called Karenia brevis, which give water a namesake reddish hue. The organisms, typically found in the Gulf of Mexico, produce toxins that can kill fish, marine mammals, turtles and seabirds by interfering with nerve transmission, according to a paper published in Ecotoxicology. Humans can develop gastrointestinal illness after eating shellfish contaminated with high levels of Karenia brevis, and suffer from respiratory irritation from breathing in toxins produced by the algae, which also result in an acrid odor.

How is red tide affecting Florida?

Florida’s 10-month-long red tide outbreak has recently intensified, killing thousands of pounds of fish, as well as wildlife including dolphins, sea turtles and a whale shark, NPR reports. The resulting unpleasant smell, compromised air quality and tons of dead fish have also chased tourists away from the state’s beaches and prompted officials to encourage visitors and residents to stay indoors if possible, NPR reports.

Red tide prompted Florida Gov. Rick Scott on Monday to declare a state of emergency in seven of the state’s counties: Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota, Manatee, Hillsborough and Pinellas. “As Southwest Florida and the Tampa Bay area continues to feel the devastating impacts of red tide, we will continue taking an aggressive approach by using all available resources to help our local communities,” Scott said in a statement. “Today, I am issuing an emergency declaration to provide significant funding and resources to the communities experiencing red tide so we can combat its terrible impacts.”

What’s being done about red tide?

Scott’s emergency declaration helped increase funding meant to curtail and contain the problem. Lee County, at the center of the outbreak, has received a total of $1.3 million for its cleanup efforts, according to Scott’s statement, while tourism agency Visit Florida has been granted $500,000 in an effort to bolster flagging tourism across areas of the state affected by red tide. Mote Marine Laboratory has also been given $100,000 for cleanup and rescue efforts, the statement says.

Organizations including Sea World and the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership are also assisting in treating affected wildlife, NBC News reports. Researchers also continue to study whether pollution and human activity may be intensifying the effects of red tide.