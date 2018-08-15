The Death Toll From Italy's Genoa Bridge Collapse Has Risen to 26
Rescuers are at work, on August 14, 2018 in Genoa, at a section of a giant motorway bridge that collapsed earlier injuring several people.
Aandrea Leoni—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
1:22 AM EDT

Italian authorities from the region of Liguria have raised to 26 the number of dead in the collapse of a highway bridge in the port city of Genoa.

The region’s updated the death toll late Tuesday on its Twitter feed, saying two more bodies had been extracted and one person had died in surgery. That brings to 15 the number of injured. The city of Genoa’s civil protection office confirmed the updated death toll.

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte visited the city and called the collapse “a serious wound for Genoa, Liguria and Italy.”

