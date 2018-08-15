Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer Concedes GOP Primary to Secretary of State Kris Kobach

Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer has conceded in the state’s Republican gubernatorial primary, losing by a razor-thin margin to Secretary of State Kris Kobach in a race so close it took a week to determine the winner.

Colyer accepted defeat Tuesday evening after a review of some provisional ballots from most Kansas counties failed to find enough votes for him to overcome a deficit of 110 votes at the time of poll closing in the Aug. 7 primary, out of more than 311,000 votes initially counted.

Kobach will face Democrat Laura Kelly in the November general election.

Colyer is a 58-year-old plastic surgeon from suburban Kansas City. He served as lieutenant governor for seven years and took over as governor in January when Sam Brownback resigned to become ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom.

Kobach had the support of President Donald Trump.