Investigators are focusing their attention on five locations in the search for missing 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts.

The University of Iowa student went missing on July 18 after a jog near her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa. Dozens of detectives are investigating her disappearance, but authorities have offered few details about possible leads.

Investigators released a map on Tuesday on a new website, findingmollie.iowa.gov, and seem to be narrowing their area of search to five locations in and around Brooklyn. Investigators said they are currently seeking additional witnesses and are looking to speak to anyone near the areas on the day of her disappearance between 5 and 10 p.m.

The locations include a TravelCenters of America truck stop and D&M Car Wash in Brooklyn.

Photo Courtesy findingmollie.iowa.gov

On the newly launched website, investigators asked people to come forward with any details, big or small.

“Oftentimes, members of the community have information of value but do not come forward because of concerns that it may not be important or may be information law enforcement already has.” investigators said.

The site also said investigators “have not ruled out any scenario that could explain Mollie’s disappearance, we must consider the possibility that foul play is involved.”

Investigators are asking people to be on the lookout for a wide array of behaviors that could be suspicious, including: “missing school, work, or routine engagements without a plausible explanation;” “unexpected or intensive cleaning of a vehicle;” “displays of anxiety, nervousness, stress or irritability;” “unexplained injuries;” or “changes in consumption of alcohol, drugs or cigarettes.”