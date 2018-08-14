A South Carolina teenager has gone viral for serenading a McDonald’s drive-thru employee with her order in the form of a song.

In a Facebook video published last week, Cecily Hennigan put her own twist on singer Todrick Hall‘s “McDonald’s Drive-Thru Song,” which makes easy listening out of an order for a burger and fries. In the clip, Hennigan pulls up to a McDonald’s drive-thru in Conway, South Carolina, where she gives the worker taking her order much more than they bargained for.

Since Hennigan posted the video of herself skillfully belting out the track, it’s been viewed over 152,000 times and has been shared over 3,000 times as of Tuesday. It’s not just the Internet that has love for this young singer, however; Hall himself was tickled that Hennigan recreated the “McDonald’s Drive-Thru Song.”

In an interview with TODAY Food, Hall only had positive words for Hennigan.

“This was my first viral video and I am so flattered and honored for it to be seeing a second life with this talented young vocalist,” he said.

Watch Hennigan’s full performance below.