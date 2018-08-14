Bears: they’re just like us. They need to make Monday afternoon liquor runs to stock up on supplies to get through the rest of the week in good spirits. At least, that certainly seemed to be the case for a Bristol, CT bear, who cruised through Crazy Bruce’s liquor store earlier this week. According to security video procured by the Hartford Courant, the savvy bear set off the automatic sliding door of the establishment in a Shop Rite Plaza on Monday, making it easy enough to step inside.

It was only about 2:00 p.m., which suggests this bear had an especially tough Monday. We all can relate.

Unfortunately — or fortunately, depending on how you look at it — the bear didn’t make it all the way into the inner sanctum of Crazy Bruce’s. Instead, a quick-thinking employee locked an inner door, keeping the bear chilling in the foyer while they figured out what to do. An unaware customer was waved through, but no incidences arose despite the unusual situation.

“One of the guys saw him outside and at first thought it was a big dog, but when he came into the foyer you could see,” Dan Niedzwiecki, an assistant store manager, told the Courant.

Eventually the bear, denied access to the store’s goods, headed out to the parking lot. Hopefully he found what he was looking for in more natural environs.