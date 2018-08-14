Impeached West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Retires so Voters Can Choose Her Replacement

(CHARLESTON, W.Va.) — A West Virginia Supreme Court justice has announced her retirement just hours after her impeachment.Justice Robin Davis announced her departure Tuesday at the state Capitol, saying the citizens of West Virginia now “will be afforded their Constitutional right to elect my successor in November.”

The House of Delegates voted Monday to impeach all four remaining justices over spending, lavish office renovations and other issues, sending them to the Senate, also led by Republicans, for trial.

The 62-year-old Davis, a Democrat, was impeached for improperly spending $500,000 in office renovations, among other allegations.

Her retirement, effective Monday, came before Tuesday’s deadline to set a special election in November to fill empty seats on the five-member court. Another justice retired earlier. Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican, will name replacements.