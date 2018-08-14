Nicki Minaj didn’t shy away from the challenge of giving Stephen Colbert his own “Barbie Dreams” verse.

After explaining the influences behind the cover art of her new album, Queen, Minaj jumped at the opportunity to write Colbert into the Biggie-inspired diss track.

“One of your songs, ‘Barbie Dreams,’ is getting a lot of attention,” Colbert said. “This one is getting a lot of attention for some of the famous men you call out in it. And you, in no uncertain terms, describe reasons why these men would not be able to, as the kids say, get with you…But I noticed I’m not on the list of men…If I were to make the list, how might you inform me?”

However, after Minaj threw down her profane-laden freestyle, all Colbert could do was put his head down on The Late Show desk and blush as the audience erupted in cheers.

“It’s all downhill from here,” Colbert quipped.

Watch the full clip below.