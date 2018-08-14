(LONDON) — A car slammed into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday, injuring a number of pedestrians.

Armed police swooped into the area and cordoned off streets surrounding the heart of Britain’s government. Police appealed to the public to stay away, and the Westminster Tube station was closed.

The area was the site of a terror attack in March 2017 when Khalid Masood ploughed a car into crowds on Westminster Bridge, killing four people. Masood abandoned his car then stabbed and killed a police officer before being shot in a courtyard outside Parliament.

In Tuesday’s incident, the car slammed into barriers that had been extended following the Westminster Bridge attack. Video from Sky News showed a man being detained.

Eyewitnesses quoted in British media said they thought the crash looked deliberate.