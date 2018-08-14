Several Injured as Car Crashes Into Barriers Outside Parliament in London
Armed police stand in the street after a car crashed outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London, Aug. 14, 2018.
Hannah Mckay—Reuters
By Associated Press
Updated: August 14, 2018 4:36 AM ET

(LONDON) — A car slammed into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday, injuring a number of pedestrians.

Armed police swooped into the area and cordoned off streets surrounding the heart of Britain’s government. Police appealed to the public to stay away, and the Westminster Tube station was closed.

The area was the site of a terror attack in March 2017 when Khalid Masood ploughed a car into crowds on Westminster Bridge, killing four people. Masood abandoned his car then stabbed and killed a police officer before being shot in a courtyard outside Parliament.

In Tuesday’s incident, the car slammed into barriers that had been extended following the Westminster Bridge attack. Video from Sky News showed a man being detained.

Eyewitnesses quoted in British media said they thought the crash looked deliberate.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE