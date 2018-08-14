Several Injured as Car Crashes Into Barriers Outside Parliament in London
Armed police stand in the street after a car crashed outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London, Aug. 14, 2018.
Hannah Mckay—Reuters
By Associated Press
Updated: August 14, 2018 4:17 AM ET

(LONDON) — London’s Metropolitan Police say no one is in a life-threatening condition following a car crash outside the Houses of Parliament.

Armed police have swooped on the area, cordoning off streets around Parliament Square, Millbank and Victoria Tower Gardens. Sky News video showed a man being arrested after the incident on Tuesday.

The car slammed into barriers that had been extended following the Westminster Bridge attack in March 2017 when Khalid Masood ploughed a car into crowds on Westminster Bridge, killing four people.

This is a developing story.

