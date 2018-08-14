Beyoncé Dedicates Detroit Concert to Ailing Aretha Franklin
Beyonce performs onstage during the "On The Run II" Tour - New Jersey at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 2, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Larry Busacca—PW18/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment
By Associated Press
2:03 AM EDT

(DETROIT) — Queen Bey dedicated her performance with husband, Jay Z, to the Queen of Soul drawing a thunderous roar from Aretha Franklin’s hometown of Detroit.

The Detroit Free Press reports the moment came early in the show Monday night at Ford Field with Beyoncé saying, “We love you” and thanking the ailing 76-year-old for her “beautiful music.”

Opening the show, DJ Khaled got the crowd excited when he played one of Franklin’s biggest hits, “Respect.”

A person close to Franklin, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not allowed to publicly talk about the topic, told The Associated Press on Monday that the singer is seriously ill. No more details were provided.

Fans and friends, including Mariah Carey and Missy Elliott, have offered prayers and well wishes to the iconic soul singer.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE