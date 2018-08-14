(LAKEPORT, Calif.) — Authorities say a firefighter has been killed battling the largest record blaze in California history.

State fire officials say the firefighter died Monday at the site of the Mendocino Complex fire north of San Francisco.

Details haven’t been released.

Six firefighters have now died in connection with a wave of massive wildfires that struck Northern California in the past weeks.

The deadliest wildfire, the Carr Fire, has left a total of eight people dead, including three firefighters.

Two firefighters have died fighting a fire near Yosemite National Park.

The Mendocino Complex — actually twin fires being fought together — has burned for more than two weeks. The fire has burned nearly 150 homes and about 547 square miles (1,415 square kilometers) of brush and forest. That’s an area larger than the city of Los Angeles.