President Trump Doesn't Mention John McCain as He Signs Defense Bill Named for Him
President Donald Trump greets members of the military as he arrives on Air Force One at Wheeler-Sack Army Air Field in Fort Drum, N.Y. on Aug. 13, 2018.
Carolyn Kaster—AP—REX—Shutterstock
By Jill Colvin / AP
Updated: August 13, 2018 3:53 PM ET

(FORT DRUM, N.Y.) — President Donald Trump has signed a $716 billion defense policy bill named for John McCain after delivering remarks that failed to mention the ailing senator.

The measure Trump signed Monday at New York’s Fort Drum will boost military pay by 2.6 percent, the largest hike in nine years.

The bill weakens a bid to clamp down on Chinese telecom company ZTE. It allows Trump to waive sanctions against countries that bought Russian weapons and now want to buy U.S. military equipment. The bill provides no money for Trump’s requested Space Force but authorizes the military parade he wants in Washington in November.

The measure also addresses child-on-child sexual assault at U.S. military bases worldwide. The issue was revealed this spring in an Associated Press investigation.

