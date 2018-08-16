Musical icon Aretha Franklin died at the age of 76 in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday morning.

The legendary Queen of Soul, known for her diva-worthy range and hits like “Respect” and “(You Make Me Feel Like a) Natural Woman,” was born in Memphis, Tennessee, but grew up singing in the her father’s church in Detroit before becoming an international superstar. During her 6-decade career, Franklin won 18 Grammy awards and was the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

It should come as no surprise that the music icon was widely mourned by celebrities and fans alike, especially by her fellow musical artists. Many of them took to social media to share their condolences, relating emotional tributes and stories to a singer whose work had a profound impact on not only her industry, but culture as a whole.