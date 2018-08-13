There’s art. There are selfies. And there’s the specific subcategory of museum art selfies — which this mom has just officially won, according to the acclaim she has raked in on Twitter.

After a student took her parents to visit the one of the Smithsonian museums during their trip to help her move in to college in Washington, D.C., she shared their sightseeing experience with the internet.

“So my parents came to help me move to DC and I took them to the Smithsonian Art museum. My mom decided it was her time to shine,” the daughter — who goes by Angelique Cherie on Twitter — wrote. She then uploaded a series of photos of her mom taking the museum art selfie extremely seriously. From Amy Sherald’s popular portrait of First Lady Michelle Obama to any number of marble sculptures, she reenacts each pose and expression with an impressive commitment to the composition of the originals. While many of us are guilty of attempting a few art re-creations here or there when passing through a museum, this mom seems to have a natural talent for nailing the poses. (In fact, the only one she seems to have decided not to pose for is Kehinde Wiley‘s portrait of President Barack Obama. For that one, she blew Obama a kiss.)

Twitter agrees — and has even suggested that the #MomMuseumChallenge become a thing. Just make sure you’re selfie-ing responsibly.