Anna Kendrick won the Choice Comedy Movie Actress for her performance in Pitch Perfect 3 at Sunday’s Teen Choice 2018 awards, but that wasn’t the prize she was most excited about.

On her way to the stage, Kendrick learned that she had also won the award for Choice Twit, a prize given for an endless stream of truly great, funny, and relatable tweets that capture the hearts of fans. That virtual trophy seemed to really excite the actress. “You guys, you guys,” Kendrick said on stage at the awards show. “Did I just hear that I won Choice Twitter?”

Turns out she wasn’t just honored to have been nominated, she was truly honored to have beaten Ryan Reynolds. “I have so much fun on Twitter. And I know that Mindy and Kumail and stuff were nominated,” Kendrick said. “And also I know that Ryan Reynolds was nominated so in your face, Ryan! Yeah. I beat you. Stay in your lane!”

Hopefully her good natured trash-talking won’t make things too awkward on the press tour for her upcoming film, A Simple Favor, which she stars in alongside Reynold’s wife, noted social media troll Blake Lively. In an unexpected turn of events, neither of the Twitter-loving stars has responded to the row on Twitter (yet).

Watch below.