Nursing Home Blaze in Taiwan Kills Nine People and Injures 16

By Associated Press
4:20 AM EDT

(TAIPEI) — A fire at a nursing home in Taiwan early Monday left nine people dead and 16 injured.

Authorities were still investigating the cause of the blaze that broke out before 5 a.m. and was extinguished roughly one hour later.

No details were immediately available about those who had died, although the fire department said 10 of the injured were in serious condition.

The nursing home attached to Taipei Hospital had 32 patients on the ward, along with 11 nurses, helpers and foreign caregivers.

