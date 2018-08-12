Minnesota Cops Saved These Women Stranded on a Unicorn Float

Four women out having fun in Minnesota on Saturday got more than they bargained for when the unicorn float they were riding got stuck in the weeds of a local lake.

The plastic unicorn and its passengers ended up stranded on a Chisago County lake when the flotation device hit a patch of weeds and couldn’t go anywhere, despite the women having paddles on hand. Luckily for them, police were driving by and saw they were in a bit of distress.

Deputy Scotty Finnegan came to their rescue, throwing the women a rope and pulling them back in to a dock. “With a handful of laughs and some mad rescue roping skills they were pulled back to the dock!” the Chisago County Sheriff’s office tweeted, along with the hashtag #wherestheglitter.

No one was hurt during the rescue, including the rainbow-colored unicorn, which also made it safely to shore.