Donald Trump Jr. Deletes False Instagram That Claims Father Is More Popular Than Obama
Donald Trump Jr. arrives at Trump Tower on January 18, 2017 in New York City. President-elect Donald Trump is to be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on January 20.
John Moore—Getty Images
By Gina Martinez
10:30 AM EDT

Donald Trump Jr. deleted a doctored image from his Instagram Friday, which showed his father’s approval rating at 50%.

The falsified image originated from a CNN segment that aired on Monday, which compared numbers from the same period in the past two presidencies. It showed President Donald Trump’s current 40% approval rating, compared to former president Barack Obama’s 45%, as well as unemployment rates and jobs added.

Trump Jr. posted a doctored image on Wednesday that had a “50%” overlaid on top of Trump’s approval rating. The original 40% figure was still slightly visible over the poorly-doctored 50%. Trump Jr. included the caption, “Amazing. I guess there is a magic wand to make things happen and @realdonaldtrump seems to have it #maga #americafirst”

The president’s son was immediately called out on social media for posting the fake data, not only for its inaccuracies but also for its poor quality.

Ironically, CNN created the approval ratings graphic for a segment fact checking President Trump’s claim that his approval numbers were better than Obama’s at this point.

 

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE