Kobach to Step Down as Kansas' Top Elections Chief Until His GOP Primary Is Resolved

(TOPEKA, Kan.) — Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach says he’s stepping aside from his duties as the state’s top elections official while his hotly contested Republican primary race with Gov. Jeff Colyer remains unresolved.

Kobach announced his decision Friday in a letter to Colyer. Colyer had demanded Thursday that Kobach stop advising county election officials on the handling of uncounted ballots in Tuesday’s governor’s race and let the attorney general do it.

The secretary of state said he is handing his election duties over to Assistant Secretary of State Eric Rucker. He said Rucker also will serve in his place on the state board that certifies the final primary election results.

Colyer is a member of that board, and Kobach suggested that the governor step aside and let Lt. Gov. Tracey Mann step in.