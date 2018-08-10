Ex-White House Aide's New Book Claims President Trump 'Repeatedly' Used the N-Word: Report
President Donald Trump holds an African American History Month listening session attended by Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison Omarosa Manigault (L) and other officials in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC on February 1, 2017.
Michael Reynolds - Pool/Getty Images
By Associated Press
1:53 PM EDT

(BRIDGEWATER, N.J.) — The White House is slamming a new book by ex-staffer Omarosa Manigault-Newman, calling her “a disgruntled former White House employee.”

The Guardian newspaper reports that in the memoir, Manigault-Newman labels Trump a “racist” and claims she’s been told there are tapes of him using the N’-word repeatedly while filming “The Apprentice” reality series on which she appeared.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says in a statement Friday, “Instead of telling the truth about all the good President Trump and his administration are doing to make America safe and prosperous,” Manigault-Newman’s book is “riddled with lies and false accusations.”

Sanders also says, “It’s sad that a disgruntled former White House employee is trying to profit off these false attacks.” She’s criticizing the media for giving her a platform.

