People Are Not Sleeping on the Disney Princess Pajama Party
SGranitz—WireImage
By Cady Lang
11:14 AM EDT

The Disney princesses traded in their formal gowns for comfy sweatpants and loungewear and the Internet can’t get enough of it.

On Thursday, Entertainment Weekly shared an exclusive image from the upcoming film Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 that shows Sugar Rush princess Vanellope von Schweetz at a slumber party with the Disney princesses. In the film still, classic princesses like Cinderella, Snow White, and Ariel lounge with newer princesses like Elsa from Frozen, Mulan, and Tiana while wearing modern pajamas and athleisure.

As might be expected, this modern clothing update for the Disney Princesses tickled the Internet, who took to social media to sound off on the princesses’ new, more casual looks.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE