Stormy Daniels Lawyer Michael Avenatti Tells Iowans He's 'Exploring a Run for the Presidency'

Michael Avenatti, the attorney representing porn star Stormy Daniels in a case against President Donald Trump, took a swing through Iowa on Thursday and said he is “exploring a run for the presidency of the United States.”

“I wanted to come to Iowa and listen to people and learn about some issues that are facing the citizens of Iowa and do my homework,” Avenatti told the De Moines Register.

Avenatti is scheduled to speak at the Democratic Wing Ding fundraiser Friday night in Clear Lake, Iowa alongside Maryland Rep. John Delaney and Ohio Rep Tim Ryan.

He told the Register he hopes to be taken seriously by Democrats.

“I think there’s a huge appetite within the party for a fighter,” he said. “I think the party has yearned for a fighter — a fighter for good, if you will — for a significant period of time. And for many, I’m probably seen as that individual.”

Avenatti rose to national prominence for his frequent cable news appearances and vocal attacks on Trump and his former lawyer, Michael Cohen. Cohen admitted to paying Daniels $130,000 shortly before the 2016 presidential election. Trump has denied the adult film star’s allegation that they carried on an affair.