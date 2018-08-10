3 Miami Dolphins Players Protest During National Anthem at First NFL Game of the Season
Miami Dolphins defensive end Robert Quinn (94) raises his right fist during the singing of the National Anthem, before the start of an NFL preseason football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee/AP/REX/Shutterstock
By Associated Press
8:32 PM EDT

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Kenny Stills and two other Miami Dolphins protested during the national anthem before Thursday’s exhibition game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Receivers Stills and Albert Wilson kneeled behind teammates lined up standing along the sideline. Defensive end Robert Quinn stood and raised his right fist, as he did during the anthem last season with the Los Angeles Rams.

There were no apparent demonstrations by the Buccaneers.

Stills kneeled during the anthem in the 2016-17 seasons and has been vocal discussing social injustice issues that inspired the protest movement by NFL players.

The league and the players’ union have yet to announce a policy for this season regarding demonstrations during the anthem after the league initially ordered everyone to stand on the sideline when “The Star-Spangled Banner” is played, or remain in the locker room. The Dolphins issued a statement before training camp saying all options regarding the team’s policy remain open.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE