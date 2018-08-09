As August marches forward, the end of summer is upon us in just a few short weeks. That means that for students, back-to-school season is right around the corner — and for some, class is already in session. While some may eagerly look forward to crisp textbooks, new notebooks and seasonal beverages, others are less than enthusiastic about the end of vacation.

Exhibit A: Sergeant Nathan Kendrick, a School Resource Officer in Shelby County, Alabama. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office shared a hilariously relatable photo of Kendrick posing with a “2018 1st Day of School” whiteboard sign and a Spiderman lunchbox on Facebook this week. The best part of the photo, though, is Kendrick’s deeply unhappy face: even the Sheriff’s Office describes his look as “reluctant.”

In a video interview with Fox News, Kendrick described the response to the image as “entertaining.” “The lunchbox belongs to my little boy… so I had stolen it from him,” Kendrick explained, adding that his son is in fifth grade. (Inside the lunchbox, he was packing a peanut butter and jelly sandwich — crustless, of course — and a Capri-Sun juice pouch, classics of the elementary school lunch experience.) Kendrick also made sure to clarify that his expression was in relation to the concept of having to take a first-day photo, and not about school in general.

Kendrick’s photo kicked off an “#SROChallenge” on Twitter, in which other School Resource Officers uploaded their own first-day-of-school pictures to social media.