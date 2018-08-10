5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week

On her long-awaited 19-track album Queen — released a week earlier than expected — Nicki Minaj proves that her confidence remains unchecked. Guests like Eminem, Ariana Grande and The Weeknd make strong appearances, but when Nicki is left to her own devices she seems to have the most fun. That’s certainly the case on “Barbie Dreams,” in which Nicki name-checks nearly every rapper in the game while asserting her own dominance. Over a spare beat, she takes her time to eviscerate rappers like Meek Mill — with a knowing wink. “I’m just playin’, but I’m sayin’ ” she repeats in a simple chorus. Then, three minutes into the track, things take a turn; it might as well be a separate song entirely, with a new beat and a sped-up Minaj. This part is the mile-a-minute, drama-happy, accent-switching fire spitter you might be expecting. The rapper has range.