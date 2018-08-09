In the midst of a bit about children getting trapped inside claw machines during Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel was alerted to the fact that one of his adult guests had gotten into a similar predicament.

During Wednesday’s episode of the late-night show, the one and only Kristen Bell found herself stuck inside a claw machine after she apparently crawled inside to retrieve her desired prize—a stuffed poop emoji.

“I spent 40 bucks trying to get this poop emoji, I didn’t and I finally said ‘Screw it!'” Bell said. “And I climbed in and now I’m stuck.”

Unfortunately, the person Kimmel sent to free her, his sidekick Guillermo, didn’t end up being much help. When the camera panned to the green room again, Guillermo was somehow trapped in the machine alongside Bell.

“I tried to get a Pikachu and I got stuck in here,” he offered as explanation.

Watch the full YouTube video of Kristen Bell on Jimmy Kimmel below.