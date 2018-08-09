Basically anyone who has ever been to an airport knows that finding an open power outlet can be one of the most stress-inducing aspects of flying. So it should come as no surprise that people are freaking out over this power outlet sticker prank.

Thanks to one beleaguered traveler’s commitment to exposing this diabolical trick to the world, a photo of one of the fake sockets has gone viral.

“Whoever put up this fake sticker of an open outlet at the airport, you are now my enemy for life,” Twitter user Brandon Ewing captioned a photoset of himself discovering the ruse.

Of course, Ewing hasn’t been the only one to fall for this prank. Several others have also recently shared their experience with fake airport outlets.

“Why!!!! It looks so real!! Why put a sticker of an outlet on the wall in the terminal!!” questioned another victim. “So triggered.”

See some more instances of the horrifying joke below.