Germany Set to Release Man Convicted of Helping 9/11 Pilots
Moroccan Mounir El Motassadeq (R) with one of his team of lawyers at the start of his third re-trail at the state cour, January 5, 2007 in Hamburg, Germany.
Stuart Franklin—Getty Images
By Associated Press
7:33 AM EDT

BERLIN — Germany is set to release later this year a man convicted of helping three of the suicide pilots in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.

Federal prosecutors say they will allow Mounir el-Motassadeq’s release a few weeks before his sentence formally ends late this year, on condition that he is deported to his native Morocco. That would allow Germany to arrest him if he returns.

Bild newspaper, which first reported the news on Thursday, said he could be freed in mid-October.

El-Motassadeq was convicted in 2006 of membership in a terrorist organization and accessory to murder for aiding the three hijackers who lived in Hamburg.

He was sentenced to the maximum 15 years but will receive credit for time served after his arrest in November 2001.

El-Motassadeq’s attorney didn’t immediately return a call.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE