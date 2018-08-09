Idaho Man Rescued After Spending 2 Days Pinned Under His Truck in a Ravine

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man is recovering after being pinned underneath his truck for at least two days after it rolled into a ravine.

Joe Rightmire’s sister, Tasha Goforth, found the 21-year-old pinned under the pickup near Idaho Falls on Monday night after he had been missing for several days.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Harmon says Rightmire had been partially ejected from the truck.

Bonneville County sheriff’s Sgt. Bryan Lovell says he had no broken bones but was dehydrated.

Rescuers were able to free Rightmire by sticking airbags underneath the vehicle and inflating them to lift the truck. They also used heavy extrication equipment.

He was flown to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, which said he’s in fair condition. Goforth says her brother is stable and doing well.