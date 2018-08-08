Welcome to The Breakdown, where each week, Neha Joy brings the chyron to the water cooler with quick dives into the essential corners of the 24-hour news cycle. Featuring conversations with writers and editors from TIME, Fortune, Money and Sports Illustrated, here is everything you need to know to stay on top of the national conversation.

This week on “The Breakdown” episode 15: TIME makes senses of the Manafort trial, Money shares what to know about those pesky airline fees, Sports Illustrated looks back at Tiger Woods’ miraculous comeback and Fortune’s digital editor, Andrew Nusca, discusses the rise of trillion-dollar megacompanies.