President Trump Says GDP Growth Next Quarter Could Be 'In the 5s'

By Associated Press
8:49 PM EDT

BEDMINSTER, N.J. — President Donald Trump says he thinks gross domestic product growth in the next quarter “could be in the 5s” — that is, higher than 5 percent — as he hosts business leaders at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf resort.

Trump made the bold prediction Tuesday evening at a dinner with leaders from FedEx, Mastercard, Boeing, Fiat Chrysler, PepsiCo and other companies.

Trump is also hailing his own economic and trade policies, saying he is “taking our economy to incredible new heights” in spite of fears of damage from the escalating trade disputes he has provoked.

The government reported last month that the economy grew at an annual rate of 4.1 percent in the second quarter, the fastest pace in nearly four years.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE