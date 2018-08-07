Former U.K. Foreign Secretary Criticized for Saying Women in Burkas Look Like 'Letter Boxes'
Former British Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Boris Johnson at his grace-and-favour residence in Carlton Gardens near Buckingham Palace in London, England on July 18, 2018.
Steve Back — Getty Images
By Associated Press
10:11 AM EDT

(LONDON) — The chairman of Britain’s governing Conservative Party has asked former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to apologize for a newspaper column in which he wrote that burqa-wearing women looked like “letter boxes” and bank robbers.

Johnson, who quit the government last month in a dispute over Brexit, made the remarks in a Daily Telegraph article published Monday.

Johnson said he opposed banning burqas, but wrote that it was “absolutely ridiculous that people should choose to go around looking like letter boxes.”

His column drew criticism from Muslim groups and fellow politicians.

Middle East Minister Alistair Burt criticized Johnson on Tuesday for comments he said “many people would find offensive.”

Conservative Party chairman Brandon Lewis said in a tweet that he agreed with Burt and had asked Johnson to apologize.

