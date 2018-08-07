Newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended a wedding over the weekend and showed their relatable side in the process.

The newly-minted Duke and Duchess of Sussex were attending the nuptials of the prince’s childhood best friend Charlie van Straubenzee to videographer Daisy Jenks at a beautiful location in Frensham, Surrey. While the royal couple looked chic in their perfectly-tailored outfits (Markle wore an eye-catching Club Monaco dress and Philip Treacy hat), eagle-eyed royal watchers spotted a telling flaw. Specifically, Prince Harry had a noticeably large hole on the bottom of his brogues. Apparently the prince is like us commoners and decided to wear a pair of shoes more than once before chucking them in the trash.

Luckily, what the Daily Mail has dubbed “Harry’s shoe shocker”, didn’t upstage the bride and groom or even his wife’s ensemble (or her own “wardrobe malfunction”). Luckily, the Prince’s shabbiness was limited to his left shoe, and wasn’t visible while Harry, the groom’s best man, gave a speech at the reception—and also wasn’t visible to anyone who has better things to worry about than the state of Prince Harry’s soles.