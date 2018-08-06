More than 600 people said they got sick after eating at a Chipotle outside Columbus, Ohio, health officials said Monday. And they still don’t know what has caused it.

The Delaware General Health District began investigating the restaurant, located in Powell, Ohio, on July 31 after it received numerous reports from patrons who ate there between July 26 and July 30. The location was briefly closed for an investigation.

On Aug. 3, health officials put out an update saying that they had received nearly 700 inquires and had interviewed over 500 people.

On Monday, they provided another update on Twitter saying that officials had identified 624 people who had “self-reported gastrointestinal symptoms.”

Many people reported “gastrointestinal symptoms” like nausea, vomiting and diarrhea on the website IWasPoisoned.com during the time period identified by the District.

In the update on Monday, health officials did not provide any further information on the pathogen behind the illnesses, saying “data analysis is still ongoing and laboratory test results are still pending.” On Thursday, officials tweeted that tests for salmonella, shigella, norovirus and E. coli had all come back negative.

More than 120 people were sickened by norovirus in 2015 after eating in a Boston Chipotle. That same year saw many outbreaks of E. coli stemming from Chipotle locations.

Officials said no additional illness had been reported since the Chipotle opened back up on July 31.