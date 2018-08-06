Put On Your Best Dress Robe Because a Magical Harry Potter Movie Marathon Is Happening
Diagon Alley On Display During The Press Day At The Making Of Harry Potter Tour. Warner Bros. Studios London. (Photo by John Phillips/UK Press via Getty Images)
John Phillips—UK Press via Getty Images
By Melissa Locker
10:42 AM EDT

Harry Potter fans will want to buy some new dress robes, because there’s a party they will definitely want to attend. To mark the 20th anniversary of the movie adaptation of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, which introduced moviegoers to an ordinary little boy with an extraordinary scar whose life dramatically changed when an invitation came through his mailbox, Cinemark is putting on a massive—and, yes, magical—movie marathon.

Grab your favorite Hufflepuff or Ravenclaw buddies, because, according to PopSugar, muggles across America will be able to watch all eight Harry Potter films, plus Fantastic Beats and Where to Find Them at Cinemark theaters later this month. 141 theaters across the United States will be showing the films during Cinemark’s Wizarding World XD Week, which will run from Aug. 31 through Sept. 6.

To make sure the fun is affordable for the whole family, tickets will cost just $5 per film and a $25 festival pass will give fans access to all nine movies, plus a few collectibles like a festival keychain and badge. While there may be no O.W.L.s in moviegoing, this cram session will definitely be a hoot. To buy tickets or passes and find out if theaters near you will be heading to Hogwarts, Diagon Alley, the Quidditch World Cup, and the rest of the world created by J.K. Rowling, visit cinemark.com/wizardingworld.

Now, does anyone know the spell for getting popcorn, butter beer, and Junior Mints without leaving your seat?

[H/T CBS]

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE