A 9-year-old boy running a lemonade stand outside of Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday was robbed at gunpoint, police say.

Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies are seeking a teenager who allegedly pointed a black handgun at the boy’s stomach and took his cashbox before fleeing on a bicycle, according to WSOC-TV.

The boy had less than $20 in cash on him, Union County spokesman Tony Underwood told WSOC. “In today’s world, people are very bold,” he said. “Criminals are very bold. This is a new low.”

Deputies said the boy described the suspect, who is still at large, as a male teen wearing a camouflage hat and a black shirt. “They found the camo hat we believe was worn by the suspect,” Underwood said. “We also found a black-colored handgun we believe was the handgun that was used, turns out it was a BB gun.”

The boy reopened his lemonade stand in a new location at the community pool on Sunday, neighbors said.