You Can No Longer Listen to Most of Alex Jones' Podcasts on Apple and Spotify

Apple, Spotify and Facebook each removed the majority of conservative radio show host Alex Jones’ content from their platforms, citing community guidelines against hate speech.

All episodes from five out of the six podcasts produced by Jones’ company InfoWars were removed by Apple from their iTunes and Podcast platforms on Sunday, including the Alex Jones Show and War Room. Only one InfoWars podcast, Real News With David Knight, is still available on Apple.

“Apple does not tolerate hate speech, and we have clear guidelines that creators and developers must follow to ensure we provide a safe environment for all of our users,” a company spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TIME.

Facebook followed suit on Monday, removing the InfoWars page along with three other offshoot pages for “repeated violations of Community Standards.”

“We believe in representing a wide range of views, so long as people are respectful to those with differing opinions,” Facebook wrote in a statement. “Podcasts that violate these guidelines are removed from our directory making them no longer searchable or available for download or streaming. We believe in representing a wide range of views, so long as people are respectful to those with differing opinions.”

The removal of Jones’ podcast from those platforms comes after Spotify deleted some episodes of the Alex Jones Show last week. On Monday, the music streaming company deleted all of the Alex Jones Show content, though four other InfoWars podcasts are still available to stream.

Jones has not directly addressed the elimination of his content on these platforms, but did retweet a few people, including InfoWars employee Paul Joseph Watson, who criticized the move as an attack on free speech.

“This sets a chilling precedent for free speech,” Watson tweeted. “To all other conservative news outlets – you are next. The great censorship purge has truly begun.”

Some applauded the companies including Sleeping Giants, a lobbying group attempting to get big tech companies to remove hateful content. “Tomorrow, Alex Jones will scream about his ban from iTunes being political. There are plenty of conservative & liberal podcasts that don’t harass the parents of children killed at Sandy Hook or Las Vegas shooting victims. This was not about right or left, but right and wrong,” the group tweeted.

Jones is currently being sued by the parents of Sandy Hook victims for claiming the 2012 mass school shooting was a hoax.