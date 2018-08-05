Demi Lovato has addressed her health for the first time since her reported hospitalization due to an overdose on July 24.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” she wrote in a post she shared to Instagram on Sunday evening.

The 25-year-old pop star also thanked her “family, my team and the staff at Cedars-Sinai who have been by my side this entire time,” in her message that struck a hopeful tone.

“I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery,” she added.

Following her hospitalization, a representative for Lovato released a statement confirming that she was “awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support.”

Lovato has been vocal about battling addiction and disordered eating over the years.

In a song released in June, she appeared to indicate she had relapsed after years of sobriety, singing “Momma, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore/And daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor.”

