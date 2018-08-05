A Neo-Nazi Tied to Charlottesville Violence Was Kicked Out of the Marines
Neo Nazis, Alt-Right, and White Supremacists encircle counter protestors at the base of a statue of Thomas Jefferson after marching through the University of Virginia campus with torches in Charlottesville, Va., USA on August 11, 2017. A U.S. Marine who was tied to violence at the rally has been kicked out of the military.
Zach D Robert — NurPhoto — Getty Images
By Associated Press
(CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C.) — A U.S. Marine identified as a member of a white supremacist group involved in violence during last summer’s white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, is out of the military after being convicted at a court-martial.

The Daily News of Jacksonville, North Carolina, reports Lance Cpl. Vasillios Pistolis was kicked out of the Marine Corps last month after serving a jail sentence at Camp Lejeune. Marine Corps Headquarters spokesman Maj. Brian Block said membership in extremist or hate groups violates core values.

Pistolis did not return a telephone message Sunday seeking comment. Marine Corps spokesmen with not respond to emailed messages on Saturday.

ProPublica and Frontline PBS reported in May that Pistolis was a member of a neo-Nazi group and bragged about violence he committed in Charlottesville in August 2017.

