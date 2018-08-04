Former President Barack Obama turned 57 on Saturday — and for the first time, his birthday is being celebrated as a commemorative holiday in his former home of Illinois.

Last year, the Illinois legislature passed a bill declaring Aug. 4 Barack Obama Day, to celebrate “the 44th President of the United States of America who began his career serving the People of Illinois in both the Illinois State Senate and the United States Senate, and dedicated his life to protecting the rights of Americans and building bridges across communities.” This is the first year the law has been in effect.

Outside of Illinois, a number of prominent figures turned up online to celebrate Obama’s big day. Former First Lady Michelle Obama posted her customary touching birthday tribute, and former Vice President Joe Biden posted a selfie of the two friends after their recent reunion at Dog Tag Bakery.