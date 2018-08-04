California officials are making a last-minute play to stop a controversial needle exchange program from operating in Orange County.

The Orange County Board of Supervisors decided in an emergency meeting Friday to attempt to block the activity of the Orange County Needle Exchange Program, the Los Angeles Times reports. Chairman Andrew Do said officials will file a lawsuit and seek a temporary restraining order against the program, according to the Times.

The needle exchange program — which intends to provide individuals with 20 clean syringes in exchange for every dirty one turned in — secured California Department of Public Health (CDPH) approval, and was set to begin operations on Monday, ABC7 reports. State approval trumps local concerns, but the lawsuit could threaten CDPH’s authorization.

The program is meant to help slow the spread of illnesses like HIV and hepatitis, which can be contracted by reusing needles. It had previously operated in Santa Ana, but was shut down by the city over concerns about the number of discarded needles found in the surrounding area, according to the Times. Orange County officials behind the latest attempt to shutter the program shared these concerns, the Times reports.

“Needle programs like this are a proven failure for the neighborhoods that have to live with their impact, which tend to be lower-income areas,” Do said in an email. “Drug needles end up in public libraries, parks and on sidewalks and jeopardize the health and safety of our children.”

Officials from Santa Ana, Anaheim and Costa Mesa have also spoken out against the program, according to local media reports.

Representatives from the needle exchange program did not immediately respond to TIME’s request for comment, but board member Dallas Augustine stood by the group’s mission in an email to the Times.

“Orange County, like many other counties across the U.S., is facing an unprecedented opioid epidemic, and our harm reduction approach is a key, research-driven way to save lives and quell the spread of infectious disease,” Augustine said. “We stand ready to not only continue serving our clients with the dignity and respect that they deserve, but respond to our neighbors’ concerns about needle litter by providing more consistent sharps disposal, community needle sweeps, and a hotline to report improperly discharged syringes.”

Research does suggest that needle exchange programs can cut back on rates of blood-borne illnesses such as HIV, and likely do not encourage additional drug use. After Vice President Mike Pence, then the governor of Indiana, implemented a needle exchange program in the state’s Scott County in 2015, rates of HIV transmission fell dramatically.

As the opioid crisis wears on, needle exchanges now operate in cities nationwide. Philadelphia has also announced its intention to become the first U.S. city to operate a safe injection facility, where drug users could inject drugs under medical supervision.