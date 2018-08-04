Federal Judge Reaffirms Ruling That the Trump Administration Must Resume DACA

(WASHINGTON) — A federal judge has reaffirmed his ruling that the Trump administration must resume a program that has shielded hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation.

The ruling has no immediate effect because U.S. District Judge John D. Bates in Washington gave the administration 20 days to decide if it wants to appeal and ask that it be put on hold while trying to get it overturned.

In April, the judge gave the government 90 days to restate its argument to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. In a 25-page ruling on Friday, he said the administration failed to change his mind.

Two nationwide injunctions earlier this year applied only to renewal requests for DACA recipients, commonly referred to as “Dreamers.” The Washington case also covers first-time applicants.