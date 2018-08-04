The Newseum is making headlines itself, for an item sold in its gift shop.

The Washington, D.C. museum, which is dedicated to all things media and the First Amendment, is selling shirts that say “You Are Very Fake News,” in a move that has rankled many journalists. The shirts retail for $24.99, but are currently available online for $19.97.

The shirts, seemingly a nod to President Donald Trump’s frequent accusation that stories that appear in the mainstream media are “fake news,” have attracted strong reactions online, particularly from members of the media. Multiple people have suggested that the shirts are simply a disrespectful way for the financially-beleaguered museum to make money.

A representative from the Newseum defended the shirts in a statement, calling them “tongue-in-cheek” and a “satirical rebuke” of the phrase.

“Fake news is a word that is in our popular culture now and this is intended to be a ‘satirical rebuke’ and appears in our store with T-shirts that include a variety of other ‘tongue-in-cheek’ sayings,” spokesperson Sonya Gavanka said in a statement provided to CNN. “The mission of the Newseum is to champion freedom of the press along with all the freedoms of the First Amendment, so being a place where people of different viewpoints feel welcome is very important.” (Gavanka did not immediately respond to TIME’s request for additional comment.)

The museum sells a range of political gear in its gift shop, including “Make America Great Again” hats, FBI T-shirts, American flag paraphernalia and a Constitution tie.