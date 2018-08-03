The news that Warner Bros. Television is developing a reboot of ALF may have only just broke, but Jimmy Kimmel thinks he already knows who should be its star.

During Thursday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host suggested President Donald Trump as a prime candidate to take over voicing the furry, wisecracking alien in the new series. “The remake is still in the early stages of development, but I have a casting idea,” he said. “I think I know the perfect person to do the voice of the new ALF.”

Kimmel then aired a parody clip showing a Trump-voiced ALF sharing his thoughts on what to do about the homeless with an out-of-context quote—”ideally, get rid of them”—while hanging out in the Oval Office.

“They do actually have the same hair,” Kimmel quipped afterward. “I never realized.”

