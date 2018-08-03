TIME and The Texas Tribune Partner in New Reporting Project From the U.S.-Mexico Border

TIME and The Texas Tribune are forming an editorial partnership to report from the U.S.-Mexico border, it was announced today.

Through the partnership, TIME and The Texas Tribune will collaborate on reporting from the Tribune’s bureau in the Rio Grande Valley, their second bureau near the border. Reporters, photographers, and videographers from both TIME and The Texas Tribune will jointly author and edit stories and videos from the border to bring coverage of the crisis to an international audience.

“We look forward to expanding TIME’s reporting on the U.S.-Mexico border by joining the Texas Tribune in this essential endeavor,” said Edward Felsenthal, editor-in-chief of TIME. “We are great admirers of the Tribune’s team and mission and are excited to work together to build on their unique expertise in the Rio Grande Valley and bring vital stories to a global audience.”

“The Tribune is honored to partner with a news organization as esteemed and enduring as TIME,” said Emily Ramshaw, editor-in-chief of The Texas Tribune. “We’re thrilled to share our journalists’ work with TIME’s audience.”

The editorial partnership begins on August 3 and will continue for three months. Co-published breaking news pieces, videos, and investigative reporting from TIME and The Texas Tribune will run on Time.com and in future editions of TIME.

Follow coverage from TIME’s partnership with The Texas Tribune on Time.com.