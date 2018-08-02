This Unlikely Pair Was Found Huddling Together After They Survived a California Wildfire

California firefighters made a surprising discovery as they were helping residents deal with the aftermath of the deadly Carr wildfire that has destroyed more than 1,000 homes.

Grass Valley Fire Department Chief Mark Buttron shared a heartwarming image of a chicken and a cat that huddled together for safety and support in a home in Redding, Calif., which was ravaged by the fast-moving blaze. Firefighters found the unlikely pair last week in the doorway of a home seeking shelter from the nearby fire.

The photo shows the black and white cat sprawled out on the floor next to a large water bowl and the chicken on the other side of the dish. It is unclear how long the animals were inside the home alone.

Chief Buttron said the animals survived what could be one of the state’s most destructive fire of the year, which has burned more than 11,000 acres in its path. After nearly a week of burning through Northern California, the Carr fire is already one of the biggest blazes in California’s history.

After some coaxing and a refill of fresh water in their bowl, firefighters were able to get the cat and chicken into carriers. They were both taken to a local Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals shelter, where they were treated for burns and examined for other injuries.

Members of the fire department checked on the pair the next day and were told both the cat and the chicken are expected to make full recoveries.